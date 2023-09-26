UFC star Israel Adesanya apologises amid facing jail term for drink-driving

UFC’s Israel Adesanya has apologised to fans for a recent drunk driving arrest.

Adesanya was arrested on August 19th in Auckland, New Zealand, driving home after drinking with friends.

The 34-year-old was arrested after being tested by a random breath testing unit, registering a result of 37 milligrams higher than the legal limit.

“I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner,” Israel Adesanya said in a statement to ESPN.

“I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

Adesanya faces three months behind bars and a fine of $2,680.

