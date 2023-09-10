UFC 293: Strickland defeats Adesanya to claim middleweight title

Sean Strickland defeated Isreal Adeanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world with all judges scoring the fight in this favour.
A first-round knock down by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.
September 10, 2023
Sean Strickland defeated Isreal Adeanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world with all judges scoring the fight in this favour.
A first-round knock down by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.