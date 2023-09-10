Uduaghan felicitates with Edevbie over doctorate degree

The Alema of Warri Kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, has congratulated the Group Managing Director of Income Electrix Limited, Engineer Matthew Edevbie on the conferment of a Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) on him by the Michael & Cecilia Ibru University.

In a statement on Sunday, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Webster Group of Companies said the honorary doctorate degree conferred on Edevbie was evidence of his immense contribution to the development of the engineering profession and the power sector as well as human capacity development in Nigeria and across Africa.

The prominent chief said Michael & Cecilia Ibru University made the right choice by conferring the honorary doctorate degree on Engineer Edevbie.

‘’I am delighted that Engineer Matthew Edevbie has been honoured by the Michael & Cecilia Ibru University in this special way. This is a well-deserved award and highly commendable’’.

Edevbie, a seasoned engineer with over 30 years’ cognate experience in various aspects of electrical engineering concept, design, procurement, construction, operations management, maintenance and consulting was given the honour at the university’s 5th convocation ceremony which held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Edevbie attended several prestigious professional courses and workshops including but not limited to: IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona, Harvard Business School, John. F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, Massachusetts, Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania and Lagos Business School.

An astute administrator, people manager, Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Nigerian Institute of Management Consultants is a registered member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Nigerian Environmental Society,

Edevbie is also an active member of Enterprise Development Services (EDS) of the Lagos Business School. He is the Founder, GMD/ CEO of Income Electrix Group.