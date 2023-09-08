Uba Sani vows to track down killers of Catholic Seminarian

The late Catholic Seminarian

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the Fadan Kamatan Parish – Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, located in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and vowed to track down the killers.

In a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Uba Sani expressed outrage at the killings and vowed to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

“The attack, he said, was carried out with the sole intention of igniting ethnic and religious tensions in Kaduna State and sabotaging government’s efforts towards rebuilding trust in our communities. His words:

“I am deeply saddened by the attack on Fadan Kamatan Parish, Zangon Kataf. This act of violence against innocent worshipers is not only an attack on the Catholic community, but an attempt to set our people against each other. We will not tolerate such acts of brutality and will go to any length within the law to bring the attackers to book.”

While urging the security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident and ensure that the culprits are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law, Governor Sani expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured them of the state government’s support during this difficult time.

“Governor Uba Sani’s administration has taken proactive steps to restore peace in troubled communities by strengthening partnerships with Federal Security Agencies and reinvigorating the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS). The State Government recently recruited and commenced the training of 7,000 personnel of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).”

“Additionally, strategic engagements have taken place with top Federal Government officials responsible for security such as the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, and the Minister of State Police Affairs Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the recently appointed Service Chiefs,” the statement added.