Uba Sani to link 32 rural Kaduna communities with roads

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has at the weekend, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 21.7km Anchau-Gadas-Palla Road in Kubau and Ikara Local Government Areas of the State,

The Governor said his administration was committed to rural development and assured that the road would connect 32 villages across the two local government areas in Kaduna State.

The Governor who spoke at Anchau in Kubau Local Government Area, stressed the importance of the road project in addressing transportation challenges faced by communities along the route.

“The road will not only facilitate movement of people but also enhance the transportation of agricultural produce from farms to markets, ultimately boosting rural development and the local economy.The reason we have decided to come this morning for this groundbreaking for the construction of 22 km road is simply because we know the significance of this very road.”

” The people of Kubau local Government and People of Ikara local Government approached us during our campaign and informed us about the importance of this road. This road connects at least 32 villages from Anchau to Pala and the reason why we have decided to quickly start the construction of this road is simply because it will revitalize the economies of the rural areas, particularly those 32 communities,” he said.

The Governor however expressed sympathy to the people of Sayasaya in Ikara Local Government over the tragic loss of lives in the Friday night attack by bandits,and promised to bring the culprits book.

He said the security of lives and property was a top priority of his administration, and he will not tolerate conflict entrepreneurs moving freely across the State.

Chairmen of Kubau and Ikara LGAs expressed their gratitude to the Governor for selecting their local government areas as beneficiaries of the projects planned for the celebration of the first 100 days of his administration.

They acknowledged the positive impact construction of the road would have on their communities, fostering economic growth and improving the overall well-being of the residents.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors,Eng. Idris Adewole assured the Governor that the construction process would actively involve the people of Kubau and Ikara LGAs, and sought the support and cooperation of traditional and religious leaders in ensuring the successful execution of the project.