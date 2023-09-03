Uba Sani recruits 7,000 vigilantes, says ‘Kaduna bandits ‘ll have no hiding place’

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

To complement the shortfall of personnel that would tackle the menace of banditry and other criminal activities in Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has said that his administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the State Vigilante Service(KADVS), while bandits would no longer have a hiding place in the state.

Speaking at the flagg-off ceremony for the commencement of the training for the 7,000 recruits at the Police College Kaduna on Saturday., the Governor said that the recruits who were drawn from all the local governments of Kaduna State, would be “a major step towards fulfilling our promise to the good people of Kaduna State.”

” In our administration’s blueprint,we committed to strengthening the manpower and overall operational capacity of KADVS. Since its establishment, KADVS has been working with security agencies to degrade criminal elements.”

“But we face the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements. It is for this reason that our administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).”

“The recruitment and screening of the trainees were the collaborative efforts of our Local Government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders as key stakeholders at the grassroots level and security agencies. The screening was very thorough. We have here energetic young men and women of transparent honesty who are committed to securing our local communities.”

“The Kaduna Vigilance Service is a complementary security outfit. It will assist the security agencies with actionable intelligence. With its knowledge of the local environment, bandits will have no hiding place.”

“To the recruits who are starting their training today, I charge you to show seriousness and commitment. Listen to your instructors and be disciplined. I am confident that you will all be found worthy of being enlisted in the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).”

” l must however warn that when you are eventually enlisted into the Service and you start carrying out your duties, you must desist from violating the rights of the citizens.KADVS was set up to protect the people, not to violate their rights. We shall not hesitate to discipline any person who flouts the operational guidelines or code of conduct of the service,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor had assured that the hoodlums who killed Muslim worshippers in a mosque at Ikara Local Government Area, would be arrested; and expressed sympathy over the incident.