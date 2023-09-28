Two LAUTECH students, driver burnt to death in Osun road accident

LAUTECH Gate

…Five persons injured

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two final year students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo state were killed in a fatal accident in Osun state.

The driver of the 18-seater bus which caught fire at Ojutu area of Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state was also killed in the accident which occurred on Wednesday evening.

Eye witnesses in the area disclosed that the Mazda bus burst into flame on speed and the three victims were burnt to death on the spot while five others sustained various burnt injuries.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Osun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Agnes Ogungbemi said the incident was due to speed limit violation and loss of control.

She added that some of the injured victims were taken to Uniosun Teaching Hospital in Osogbo while others have been taken to a private hospital in the town.

She added that the three mobile phones recovered at the scene were handed over to the police.

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia urged motorists to drive carefully on public highways to avoid unnecessary death.