Two killed as cultist clash in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two suspected cultists were reportedly shot dead after a rival cult clash in Ilesa, Osun state.

The State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that the two victims were identified as Machine and S. Kay.

It was gathered that the two were found dead after an exchange of gun shots at the Imo area of the town on Sunday evening.

A source in the area known as Olawale Ismail disclosed that one of the victims was killed in front of a bear parlour while the other was found dead at Imo junction close to the bar.

Opalola while confirming the incident said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained but said security has been deployed to avoid escalation.

“Security personnel have been deployed to the area to avoid any act of retaliation as well as breakdown of law and order in the area”, she added.