Tunji Bello felicitates Remi Tinubu on 63rd birthday

Oluremi Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Olatunji Bello, has expressed hearty felicitation with Nigeria’s First Lady, Pastor Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday anniversary.

Bello described the First Lady as a quintessential pillar, who is not only a loving wife, but also a caring mother to her husband, President Bola Tinubu.

“Apart from the Almighty Allah above, Senator Remi Tinubu, a pious disciple of Christ, and devoted woman of prayer, could truly be described as the driving force behind the strings of spectacular accomplishments of her husband in all facets of endeavours, ranging from the corporate arena to the turbulent and exacting world of politics,” said the former Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

“The spirited vigor and unalloyed devotion she brought to bear in support of her darling husband during the NADECO struggle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, both in Nigeria and the later turn in exile, will forever linger in memory,” said the veteran journalist, lawyer and reputable environmental czar.

Noting that Remi Tinubu was naturally a shy woman, who cherished the privacy of the home forte, and abhorred the public glare of politics and politicians, Bello remarked that her ability to sacrifice her cherished old nature, of a pathologically shy and private person, for politics, coupled with her remarkable ability to master the ropes during her eventful phase of stewardship in elective politics, stood as an apt indication of her unusual mark of genius.

“From a common housewife and mother, which she had so much treasured and would have liked to be and remain just at that, to the First Lady in Lagos State, as well as an elected senator and now the nation’s First Lady, Yeye as she is popularly known through her honorific traditional chieftaincy, has indeed come a long way as an encyclopedic store of vast experience, that will not only add value to the incumbent progressive administration of her husband, but is certain to project our great nation to hitherto unattained heights that will make it a force to reckon with in the comity of global nations.”

In another vein, he called on Nigerians to lend their whole-hearted support to the incumbent APC-led administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, which according to him, has started on the right footing.

He added that Tinubu will surely re-enact the success streak that was the hallmarks of his memorable era as governor of Lagos State to bear in lifting the nation to impressively enviable heights.

Noting that the Asiwaju-led administration has inherited an insurmountable burden of debts accruing from the Jonathan and Buhari administration, he urged Nigerians to exercise patience as it takes more than a superhuman effort to tackle the problems in their gargantuan proportion.

“This is why we should all count ourselves lucky for having a man like Tinubu at the saddle of presidency at this particularly crucial and critical period, because it takes only a man endowed with his managerial genius not only to cope with the daunting odds, but turning around the situation for good, “Bello affirmed.