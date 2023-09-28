TUC moves to reconcile with ASSBIFI, other aggrieved affiliates

By Victor AhiumaYoung

There are strong indications that peace that has eluded the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, for over a year and six months following the internal crisis hit it ahead of its 12th National Delegates Conference, NDC, may return to the second labour centre in the country.

The NDC was held between Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday 20, 2022.Vanguard gathered that the leadership of TUC has begun moves to reconcile aggrieved affiliates.

Recall that the National Industrial Court, NIC, sitting Lagos, presided over by Justice Rabiu Gwandu, had on July 6, 2022, stopped the TUC from holding or taking further steps to hold and conduct elections for the position of President and other National positions pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by 10 aggrieved affiliates.

The aggrieved unions had gone to seek reprieve from the NIC following alleged moves by TUC leadership to throw open for contest the position of its President, ahead of the 12th NDC, slated for between Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday 20, 2022, contrary to the resolution of its 11th NDC held on June 28, 2019, at NAF Centre, Abuja.

Not comfortable with the development, the 10 aggrieved affiliates approached the NIC to determine the legality of TUC moves to jettison the resolution of the 2019 NDC, part of which has been implemented.

They also, among others, prayed the court to retrain TUC “from publishing for election the position of the President of TUC for the year 2022 to 2025”; and any other orders that the court “may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this suit.”

Aggrieved affiliates

The affiliates are Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Pulp Paper and Paper Products Printing and Pthe ublishing Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PPAPPPAPSSAN, Nigeria Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, NMNO/WTSSA, Senior Staff Association of Shipping Clearing and Forwarding Agencies, SSASCFA.

Others are

Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATTSSSAN, Precision, Electrical and Related Equipment Senior Staff Association, PERESSA, Shop and Distributive Trade Senior Staff Association, SHOPDIS, Textile Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, TGTSSAN, Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI, and Automobile, Boatyard, Transport, Equipment and Allied Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, AUTOBATE.

However, it was gathered that TGTSSAN has returned to the TUC.Nevertheless, despite the court ruling, leaders of TUC went ahead to conduct the delegates conference in defiance of the court’s order, claiming another court sitting in Abuja had given it nod to hold the conference.

However, the presiding judge in the Lagos suit, which has not vacated her order, after hearings of the substantive suit, till today is yet to deliver her ruling.The contention was alleged refusal or failure of TUC to implement part of 2019 TUC NDC resolution which among others, that in 2022 TUC NDC, ASSBIFI would produce the TUC president.

According to the aggrieved affiliates, part of the resolution was implemented paving way for Quadri Olaleye of the Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association FOBTOB to emerge as president of TUC was for a single term between 2019 and 2022 .

The quarrel was that ASSBIFI was denied the presidency. Instead Festus Osifo of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN was elected at alleged “controversial NDC despite NIC order restraining TUC from conducting the NDC.

On November 25, 2022, the outgoing president of ASSBIFI, during the 5th Triennial National Delegates Conference of ASSBIFI, outgoing President of ASSBIFI, Oyinkan Olasanoye, her valedictory speech, openly gave hint of the cause of the disagreement, saying among others,“We, ASSBIFI and the “Concerned Affiliates” went to court against TUC after due consultations, to correct the re-occurring acts of injustice and unfair treatment meted out on ASSBIFI and the “Concerned Affiliates”.

Our position is simple, that all affiliates of TUC should be treated fairly and our words should be our bond.“We did not fight TUC; we fought the greed and dishonesty in the system.

ASSBIFI is a founding member of TUC. Even when you deny one his or her rightful inheritance, you cannot deny the ancestry. After the rain comes shine. Justice, equity, fairness and Integrity is what we demand of TUC.”However, the reconciliation meeting at the instance of TUC leadership took place at the TUC Secretariat.

Vanguard gathered that all the Nine aggrieved affiliates Presidents and General Secretaries including incumbent President and immediate past President of ASSBIFI were present at the meeting held on Thursday, 9th September, 2023.

According sources, the two parties engaged in serious discussion with a view to ending the crisis.

Though no date has been fixed for reconvening, it gathered nonetheless, the meeting would soon be reconvened to continue the reconciliation process.

It is expected that at the next meeting, the aggrieved affiliates will present their demands.

One the leaders of TUC who spoke on development, simply said “We hope the matter will be amicably resolved very soon.”