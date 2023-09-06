Truckers fight TTP over management of E-call up system

By Godwin Oritse

The Council for Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTIA, has accused the management of the Transit Truck Parks, TTP, of high-handedness in the management of the electronic call-up system designed to ease traffic on the Apapa port access roads.

In a petition to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, President of COMTUA, Mr. Yinka Aroyewun, claimed that the management style of the TTPL, the managers of the Call-up system, is both unethical and detrimental to open and transparent dialogue.

Aroyewun also noted that TTP Limited intends to silence stakeholders who express dissenting opinions by deleting messages and intentionally removing members from relevant platforms.

The petition letter stated in part: “COMTUA have observed a pattern of behavior exhibited by TTP Limited that is both unethical and detrimental to open and transparent dialogue. It has come to our attention that TTP Limited intends to silence stakeholders who express dissenting opinions by deleting messages and intentionally removing members from relevant platforms.

“Such actions not only undermine the fundamental principles of a democratic society but also hinder constructive discussions and inhibit the progress towards finding mutually beneficial solutions.

“Stakeholders play a crucial role in the decision-making process, and it is essential to foster an environment that encourages diverse perspectives and respectful discourse.

“I believe it is imperative for the Nigerian Ports Authority to intervene in this matter and address the conduct of TTP Limited.

“The actions taken by the company are contrary to the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and freedom of expression. As an authority responsible for overseeing and regulating the activities of organizations operating within the Nigerian ports, I kindly request that you thoroughly investigate this issue and take appropriate action.

“Specifically, I urge you to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the reported incidents of message deletion and member removal by TTP Limited, ensure that TTP Limited complies with ethical standards and respects the rights of stakeholders to express their opinions without fear of retribution and establish clear guidelines and protocols for engagement between TTP Limited and stakeholders, with an emphasis on transparency, inclusivity, and respect for diverse viewpoints.

“That TTP should Communicate the outcome of the investigation and any subsequent actions taken to address the issue to all stakeholders involved.

“That personnel of TTP and NPA are the admins to the only WhatsApp platform through which stakeholders and regulatory bodies relate, it is of grave concern that regulations are made on the platform strictly by the duo of TTP AND NPA to suit their interests, especially to silence opposing views and promote selfish and unpopular opinions and agenda.

“The sole right to add and remove members by TTP and NPA is unaccessible. A specific example is the removal of Mr Seyi Mordecai from the platform for his opposition to unpopular TTP ideas. COMTUA condenm in STRONG TERMS the autocratic tendency of your organization as the regulator in this regard.

“By addressing this matter promptly and effectively, the Nigerian Ports Authority would not only uphold the principles of good governance but also foster an environment conducive to constructive engagement and collaboration between TTP Limited and its stakeholders. This, in turn, will contribute to the overall development and success of the Nigerian ports industry.”