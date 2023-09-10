Truck crushes 200-level FUT Minna student to death

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology, FUT, Minna, Niger State, Abdulazeez was, yesterday, crushed to death by a truck.

Two other students, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained were also seriously injured by the truck.

The incident occured in front of the main gate of the campus at Gidan Kwano, on the outskirts of Minna. The deceased was said to be a 200-level student of Electrical Engineering.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the students were on a motorcycle from their residence in Gidan Kwano to the school campus when the incident occured.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity attributed the accident to wrong overtaking.

According to him, “The truck was trying to overtake another vehicle ahead of him during which he lost control and rammed into the three students.

“The other two students are receiving treatment in Minna General Hospital, while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary.”

The Niger State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed the incident and attributed it to over-speeding and wrongful overtaking.

Meanwhile, students of the school in their numbers stormed the road and blocked the Minna-Bida Highway in protest over the accident.

“We have alerted the school authority on the need to construct speed bumps on the road to avoid this type of ugly incident, which has been happening in the past but no action was taken,” an eyewitness said.