Troops uncover illegal oil bunkering sites, intercepts stolen products in Delta

**Intercept Boats, Vehicle Laden with illegal Oil Products

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) in synergy with personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have discovered and impounded 12 active illegal refining sites, 60 crude oil cooking ovens in Delta State.

Also discovered were 14 reservoirs, 6 wooden boats laden with stolen crude and 470 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camps.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known said this a result of troop’s continued crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in Southern Nigeria.

He said, “Troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion conducting anti oil theft operations on Saturday 2 September 2023, cracked down on oil thieves’ camps in Owahwa Creek in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state.

“In the crackdown, the vigilant troops discovered 12 active illegal refining sites, 60 crude oil cooking ovens, 14 reservoirs, 6 wooden boats laden with stolen crude and 470 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camps.

“Relatedly, same troops also intercepted a vehicle conveying 25 polytene bags of suspected illegally refined AGO in Ogbodu Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

“In a similar operation, also conducted on 2 September 2023, troops of 3 Battalion, intercepted two wooden boats ladened with stolen crude in Tsekelewu, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state.

“The troops also arrested two suspects in connection with the crime. Both suspects and the illegal products have been handed over to NSCDC personnel attached to Tantita Security Services for further action.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.”