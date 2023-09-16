Troops rescue 17 kidnapped victims, recover cattle, equipment in Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued 17 kidnapped victims and recovered a large number of rustled cattle in the ongoing operation in Zamfara state.

A statement by the Force Information Officer Hadarin Daji Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, said, the troops achieved these successes while acting on a distress call and in the process thwarted

kidnap attempt, rescued two victims alongside the commercial vehicle conveying food stuff along corner Jollof in Shinkafi LGA of the state.

According to the statement, “ground troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danjigba while on a routine patrol intercepted and rescued three kidnapped victims. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted from their farmlands and held captive at Dangajeru forest where they successfully escaped due to the intensified clearance operation by troops within the area.

In another development, on 13 September 2023, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in Zamfara state intercepted and rescued eight kidnapped victims at Baggega. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been in captivity for eight weeks and were able to escape from Gando forest due to the recent offensive operation and constant fighting patrol along the fringes of the forest.

“Similarly, on 12 September 2023, acting on Intelligence reports on movement of large numbers of rustled animals by bandits around Tsamiyar Gezozi in Anka LGA of Zamfara state, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) deployed at Anka swung into action to the crossing route and engaged the bandits with superior fire which forced the bandits to flee and abandoned over 130 rustled animals. The recovered animals were handed over to the appropriate authorityto deliver to the rightful owners.