Troop’s rescue 17 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

By Kingsley Omonobi -Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 17 kidnapped victims and recovered large numbers of rustled cattle in the ongoing operation in Zamfara state.

This followed several fights which resulted in the troops foiling kidnapping attempts by terrorists on Thursday due to intensified fighting and offensive patrols in its Areas of Responsibilities.

According to an update, “The successful rescue was achieved on 14 September 2023, by the Joint troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Zamfara state while acting on a distress call.

‘The troops thwarted one of the kidnap attempt, rescued 2 victims and the commercial vehicle carrying food stuff along Corner Jollof in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state.

“Similarly, ground troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danjigba while on a routine patrol intercepted and rescued 3 kidnapped victims.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted from their farmlands and held captive at Dangajeru forest where they successfully escaped due to the intensified clearance operation by troops within the area.

‘In another development, on 13 September 2023, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state intercepted and rescued 8 kidnapped victims at Baggega.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been in captivity for 8 weeks and were able to escape from Gando forest due to the recent offensive operation and constant fighting patrol along the fringes of the forest.

“Similarly, on 12 September 2023, acting on Intelligence reports on movement of large numbers of rustled animals by Bandits around Tsamiyar Gezozi in Anka LGA of Zamfara state, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) deployed at Anka swung into action to the crossing route and engaged the bandits with superior fire which forced the Bandits to flee and abandoned over 130 rustled animals.

“The recovered animals were handed over to the appropriate authority on recovered rustled animals to deliver to the rightful owners.

“Relatedly, following a distress call on kidnapping of persons by armed bandits at Bunkasau village in Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara state, troops swiftly mobilized to the village with fire power superiority which forced the bandits to abandon the victims and fled in disarray.

“Consequently, 4 male victims were rescued unhurt.

“All rescued kidnapped victims were successfully reunited with their families while the recovered cattle were handed over to the Zamfara state committee on recovered cattle to enable them handle to the rightful owners.

“It is worthy to note that within the week covering from 11 – 15 September 2023, a total of 2 foiled kidnapping attempts, 17 rescued victims and 130 cattle were recovered by the troops of OPHD in Zamfara state.

The Commander Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the troops for the relentless efforts and commitments in rescuing the victims.

He charged the troops not to rest on their oars and to be on the offensive in order to continuously deny the criminals freedom of action.

General Mutkut assured the people of the troops continuous intensity and patrols in its Areas of Responsibility. He further called on the people to continuously providing timely information to the troops.