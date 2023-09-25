Troops rescue 13 Zamfara varsity students from kidnappers

The Joint Task Force (JTF) of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State, has again rescued seven more female students of the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), making the total number of rescued students to 13.

Vanguard had reported how a good number of students were kidnapped by bandits on Friday last week. Nigeria security agencies had same day rescued six of the kidnapped students.

Yesterday President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

Tinubu noted that there is no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only “offense” was their pursuit of quality education.

However, explaining how the seven students were freed, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, said the seven students were rescued alongside three male workers of Gupran Engineering Services Ltd.

Below are the names of freed students:

1. Rukayya Sani Batola

2. Merry Monday

3. Maryam Salawuddeen

4. Salamatu Jummai Dahiru

5. Fiddausi Abdulazeez

6. Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru

7. Ketura Bulus

8. Felicia Sunday

9. Jamila Ahmad

10. Aisha Aminu Ujong

11. Mariya Abdulrahman Usman

12. Usaina Abdulrahman

13. Saadatu Aminu Abubakar