Troops of OpSH kill suspected kidnappers, arrest 54 suspects

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Troops of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV, have arrested 54 suspects in connection with kidnapping, farm destruction, armed robbery, gunrunning and illicit drug trafficking amongst others.

This came as six suspected kidnappers were neutralised, and seven victims rescued.

Media Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Captain James Oya, in a statement, yesterday, in Jos, Plateau State, said: “From August 28 to September 4, 2023, 54 criminal suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping, farm destruction, armed robbery, gun-running and illicit drugs trafficking amongst others.

“The troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and hunters neutralised five suspected kidnappers at Tahuwa community and recovered three AK-47 rifles, one SMG rifle and 105 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Troops also carried out a sting operation across Plateau and Kaduna states, during which three kidnappers were arrested and a suspected bandit, Dauda Tahiru, arrested in connection with the last attack at Heipang village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

“Following actionable intelligence, troops tracked down and arrested a notorious gunrunner, Da Nyam and one other at Kwang/Kafanchan communities of Jos South/Jama’a LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna states.

“During the operation, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one DICON graded AK 47 rifle with registration number and one magazine. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation. Troops also conducted clearance operations at Alaghom village/Maijuju forest, Angware hills and Fobur general areas in Mangu and Jos East LGAs and recovered one motorcycle and one AK 47 rifle loaded with rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.