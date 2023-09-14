Troops neutralize 151 terrorists, rescue 76 kidnapped victims nationwide

File image for illustration.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops fighting in several theatres of operations to rid the country of criminal elements have neutralized a total of 151 terrorists, rescued 76 kidnapped hostages and arrested 501 terrorists collaborators/combatants as well as oil theft perpetrators.

Troops also in the last one week, discovered and destroyed 89 illegal refinery sites, 138 storage tanks, 29 dug out pits, 235 cooking pots and 56 boats used for stealing crude oil.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba made this known at a briefing in Abuja further stated that an estimated N1. 01billion worth of crude oil and ancillary products were denied oil thieves within the past week.

He said that as a result of the engagements, troops recovered 216 assorted weapons and 443 assorted ammunition made up of 62 AK47 rifles, 7 pump action guns, 19 Dane guns, 10 locally fabricated rifles, 5 locally made pistols, 399 IED detonator primers, 225 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 10 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 round of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, 57 cartridges, 49 magazines, 21 vehicles and 4 motorcycles.

Expatiating on the operations, he said, “In the NorthvEast, troops of operation Hadin Kai neutralized 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued 4 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops ambushed BH/ISWAP terrorists at a check point in Konduga LGA of Borno State and following a fire fight, troops neutralized 12 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated rifles, 2 dane guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 4 motorcycles and 3 cutlasses.

“At Jere, MMC, and Biu LGA in Borno State, as well as Gujba LGA Yobe State, troops after firefights, troops arrested 12 BH/Islamic logistics suppliers and collaborators.

“Troops recovered the sum of N3.18million, 4 AK47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 3 locally made guns, 10 magazines, 3 vehicles conveying food items, one mobile phone, 50 jerrycans of PMS and AGO

“Consequently, troops captured 17 AK47 rifles, 3 locally made guns,, 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo and 42 empty cases of 7.62 mm by 54 ammunition

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 16 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued one kidnapped hostage.

“Troops also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 2 pistols, 5 locally fabricated rifles, 6 dane guns, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 15 magazines and 3 motorcycles.

“Troops in separate operations, raided terrorists hideouts in Barkin Ladi and Jos East LGAs of Plateau State, neuyralizing 5 terrorists and arresting 7 suspected cattle rustlers and arms dealing syndicate. Troops also recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 6 Dane guns and 2 motorcycles.

“Troops also conducted fighting patrol and arrested suspected terrorists in Guma LGA of Benue State. Troops recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 4 pistols, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special and 3 empty magazines.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects belong to a syndicate that have been terrorizing the environment

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 15 terrorists, arrested 6 terrorists and rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troops also recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 4 pistols, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special and 3 empty magazines.

“In the North West, troops of operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 18 terrorists, arrested 5 terrorists and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

“While responding to information of terrorist’s abduction of locals in Bukuyyum LGA of Zamfara State, troops during a firefight neutralized 6 terrorists while others fled abandoning their victims. Troops rescued 4 kidnapped victims and reunited them with their families.

“At Ungwa Doka in Faskari LGA of Katsina state, troops while on offensive patrol intercepted and rescued 3 civilian abductees. Troops also neutralized 7 terrorists.

“The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted interdiction and degraded terrorists’ groups, logistics bases and denied them freedom of action.

“Troops of operation Whirl Punch eliminated 17 terrorists, arrested 3 suspected terrorists and rescued 7 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 34 assorted weapons, 399 IED detonator primers, one vehicle and 2 motorcycles.

‘The air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air recce and air interdiction over Gidan Hassan and Amfu Hills denying the terrorists freedom of action.

“In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered about 1,205,950 litres of stolen crude oil, 452,910 litres of illegally refined AGO, 22,650 litres of PMS and 3000 litres of DPK, one tricycle and 15 assorted weapons.

“Troops also arrested 59 suspected oil thefts and other criminal elements. Troops also raided criminal hideout in Tai LGA of Rivers State. Troops arrested 14 suspects and recovered 14 assorted weapons.

“The air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction over Bille and Ijawkiri, respectively. Active illegal Illegal Refining Sites were sighted. The location was attacked with rockets and cannons destroying equipment and reservoirs.

“In the South East, troops of operation Udoka neutralized 17 IPOB/ESN terrorists, arrested 11 suspected criminals and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 5 Dane guns, 7 pump action guns, 4 magazines and 34 cartridges. n

While noting that security agencies were awsre that the perpetrators of the terrorist and insurgency activities are using it as a guise for their personal gain through illegal mining and other unlawful activities, Major Gen Buba said, ‘For instances, the foot soldiers carry out the illegal mining from mining pits, while their sponsors are in the cities and town, moving around as normal citizens to dispose the proceeds.

“The situation underscores the importance of ongoing military operations which is critical to the nations effort to achieving peace and security. The military is up to the challenge and more than ever before, the outcome is not in doubt.”