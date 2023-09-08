Troops neutralise 814 terrorists, oil thieves, IPOB/ESN elements in 3 months

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja —The military, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 814 terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, IPOB/ESN miltants as well as oil theft, were neutralised between the month of June and August 2023 in operations to rid the country of criminal elements and economic sabotage.

Also, across the six geopolitical zones, troops arrested 1,326 criminals made up of 42 kidnappers, 231 collaborators, 33 armed robbers, 80 cattle rustlers, 325 militias, 27 rails vandals, 73 gunrunners, 191 suspected oil thieves and rescued 721 kidnapped hostages.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, who briefed newsmen, said 4,560 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops within the period (June to August 2023).

According to him, “In Niger Delta, troops denied oil theft perpetrators/thieves the stealing of crude oil and allied products amounting to an estimated sum of N4 billion.

“During the operations, troops recovered a total number of 501 weapons, 3,577 livestock, 3,269 assorted ammunition and 674 other equipment, including 117 AK-47 rifles, 28 fabricated rifles, among others.”