Troops neutralise 191 terrorists, rescue 91 kidnap victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja —In furtherance of military and combat operations to rid the country of criminal elements, troops have neutralised 191 terrorists, rescued 91 kidnapped victims.

Troops also arrested a total of 206 terrorists, oil theft perpetrators and kidnappers while a total of 104 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theatres of operation.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba, who briefed newsmen, yesterday, stated that troops equally denied oil theft perpetrators the stealing of crude oil products estimated at N388.46 million.

He said: “Troops discovered and destroyed 34 illegal refining sites, 38 dugout pits, 21 boats, 57 storage tanks, three tapping hoses, 89 cooking ovens in Niger Delta. Troops recovered 696,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 54,400 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,200 litres PMS.”

Elaborating on the offensives, the DMO ssid: “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East neutralised 17 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.!

“While foiling kidnapping activities in Mafa LGA of Borno State, troops clearance patrol mobilised to the scene, causing the terrorists flee leading to the rescued of nine farmers and recovery of three AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“The air component of Operations Hadin Kai acquired targets of terrorist enclaves and conducted interdiction on the enclaves at Konduga, Bama, Sambisa, Chinene and Parisu. The air strikes neutralised several terrorists, destroyed their logistics and degrade the structures.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven Overall, troops of Operation neutralised five terrorists, arrested 24 and rescued nine kidnapped hostage.”