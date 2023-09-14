Troops neutralise 151 terrorists, rescue 76 kidnapped victims nationwide

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Troops fighting in several theatres of operations to rid the country of criminal elements have neutralised 151 terrorists, rescued 76 hostages and arrested 501 terrorists collaborators/combatants as well as oil theft perpetrators.

Troops in the last one week also discovered and distroyed 89 illegal refinery sites, 138 storage tanks, 29 dug out pits, 235 cooking pots and 56 boats used for stealing crude oil.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made the disclosures while briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, adding that an estimated N1.01 billion worth of crude oil and ancilliary products were denied oil thieves within the past week.

He said as a result of the engagements, troops recovered 216 assorted weapons and 443 assorted ammunition made up of 62 AK-47 rifles, seven pump action guns, 19 Dane guns, 10 locally fabricated rifles, five locally made pistols, 399 IED detonator primers, 225 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 10 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 round of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, 57 cartridges, 49 magazines, 21 vehicles and four motorcycles.

He said: “In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued four hostages.

“Troops ambushed BH/ISWAP terrorists at a check point in Konduga LGA of Borno State and following a fire fight, neutralised 12 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, two locally fabricated rifles, two dane guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, four motorcycles and three cutlasses.

“At Jere, MMC, and Biu LGA in Borno State, as well as Gujba LGA Yobe State, troops after firefights, troops arrested 12 BH/Islamic logistics suppliers and collaborators.

“Troops recovered N3.18 million, four AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, three locally made guns, 10 magazines, three vehicles conveying food items, one mobile phone, 50 jerrycans of PMS and AGO.

“Consequently, troops captured 17 AK-47 rifles, three locally made guns, 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo and 42 empty cases of 7.62 mm by 54 ammunition.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised 16 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued one kidnapped hostage.”