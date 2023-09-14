Tributes as Nigerian rapper, MohBad, is buried in Ikorodu

lDavido, Falz, Olamide, others mourn

lAs Naira Marley gets death threats over Mohbad’s death

By Ayo Onikoyi & Benjamin Njoku

LAGOS—Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos State, according to Islamic rites

The 27-year-old singer died Tuesday, under controversial circumstance.

Paying tribute to the deceased, Davido lamented that it would take a long time to get someone with sweet baritone voice as the deceased in the country’s music industry.

“It will be a long time before we can see someone with this sweet baritone voice in the music industry,” the DMW boss said, in an Instagram post, adding: “The industry has lost an industrious Afrobeat soul to the hands of death.”

Davido, however, described the late singer as a “boy that came from the trenches. The music industry will miss you.”

Other celebrities that paid their tributes to the deceased were rapper, Falz, Olamide, Zinoleesky, Bella Shrmuda, Seyi-vibez, Patoranking, Broda Shaggi, Iyabo Ojo, Jamiu Azeez, Cute Abiola, Sabinus among others.

In his tribute, content creator, Kie kie revealed that she and the deceased scheduled a video shoot together for tomorrow, September 14.

She wrote: “Imole…You asked me to make this video for you in Yankee. I sent it to you and you started hailing me, always free spirited. Then you said mama abeg, mo tutu dey o, se’e mo pe emi ko yin je, make I worry you again abeg, make I come to your house make we shoot another one again, so we go fit post am together.We couldn’t shoot last Sunday, so we moved it.”

Meanwhile, MohBad’s longtime girlfriend and babymama, Omowunmi, described their love story as “a different one.” She lamented that their son, Liam, is just five months old.

“Our son, Liam, is just five months today. Where do I start from? Somebody should help me, I can’t do this alone. Our love story was a different one. We fought really hard to be here. Ah! I don’t wish this type of pain on anyone,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Before his demise, Mohbad was formally signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records.” He left the label in 2022, in an unfriendly manner after accusing Naira Marley and the label boss of being after his life.

Mohbad became widely celebrated for his chart-topping singles such as “Ponmo,” “Feel Good,” and the infectious “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” in collaboration with producer, Rexxie. His impact was further recognised with three nominations at The Headies awards in 2022.

MohBad was said to have lived with fears, as his worry doubled after the birth of his five-month-old baby, Liam.

Naira Marley gets death threats over Mohbad’s untimely death

Since Mohbad death went viral, his former label boss, Naira Marley has not known peace from music lovers and fans of the deceased singer/rapper, who have openly threatened him.

Since Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley’s social media comment section has been assailed with death threats and unsavory comments.

However, the deceased singer had been buried today in Ikorodu, Lagos according to Islamic rites and many celebrities showed up to pay their last respect.

It was also reported that Nigerian superstar singer, Davido sent N2 million to the father of the late singer through an envoy for the ease of the burial.

Naira Marley’s reaction

Marlian Records boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has broken his silence following the death of Mohbad.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner took to his Instagram stories to share a simple heartbreak emoji, to show his innocence and to express his grief over MohBad’s death.

He made the reaction following reactions from Nigerians over the rift between him and the late singer.