Tribunal’s verdict, true reflection of Feb. 25 Polls, says APC

Ganduje

Omeiza Ajayi

Tribunal crumbles Atiku, PDP’s petition against Tinubu’s election which validated the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, describing it as a true reflection of what transpires on that day.

In a statement personally signed by Dr Ganduje and made available to journalists, the APC national chairman described the judgment as thorough, having addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners and therefore urged the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Labour Party LP to cooperate with the Tinubu administration in its efforts at addressing the challenges facing the country.

Noting that the verdict is a true reflection of the presidential election, Ganduje added that the President Tinubu-led administration would surely live up to his electoral promises to reposition the country, achieve the desired growth and progress.

Ganduje noted that the resolve by the PDP and LP presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to challenge President Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal spoke volumes of their faith in the nation’s judicial system.

The APC chief called on the opposition to accept the tribunal verdict in good faith as it was in tandem with the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

He said; “I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave him and our party the APC before and during the Presidential Election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for adjudicating on the issues arising from the presidential election without fear and favour by doing the right thing. With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country.

“The judgement attests to the fact that the rule of law would always reign supreme and our hard-earned democracy would further continue to blossom beyond limits.

“For the opposition, I urge you to accept the verdict of the tribunal. There will always be another round of elections whereby you can test your popularity and acceptability from the electorates. Once more, I congratulate President Tinubu and our teeming supporters who stood by the party through thick and thin.”