Tribunal’s verdict confirms will of Zamfara people – Gov Lawal

Gov Dauda Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has described the affirmation of his election victory as a confirmation of the will of the good people of Zamfara State.

Lawal emerged victorious in the March 2023 governorship election by defeating the then incumbent Governor, Mohammed Matawalle with a a wide margin.

The Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, in a statement on Monday in Gusau, stressed that the tribunal’s verdict represents an overwhelming decision of the people.

The statement said, “a while ago, Dauda Lawal was affirmed as the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election at the Zamfara Governorship Election PetitionsTribunal sitting in Sokoto.

“The judgement was not surprising but rather an affirmation of the collective decision made by the unwavering people of Zamfara.

“Governor Dauda Lawal emerged victorious in the governorship election with an impressive margin of 65,750 votes.

“Let it be known that this victory belongs to all the people of Zamfara, not just the Governor and his party.

“The judgement will encourage Governor Lawal to continue with his resolve to fulfil his mandate and work tirelessly to ensure that the people of Zamfara State experience the benefits of good governance.

“Governor Dauda Lawal’s rescue mission which began on May 29, 2023 after his administration was sworn in, has already made remarkable strides in improving security, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.”