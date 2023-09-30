Tribunal’s verdict aligns with desires of Delta electorate — Arieja

Sapele – Dr Austin Arieja, The President General of Otonyasere Community, in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sapele Local Government Area, has conveyed his heartfelt felicitations to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his triumph at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which took place on Friday.

Arieja emphasized that the tribunal’s verdict aligns with the desires of the Delta electorate who participated in the aforementioned election.

Recall that the governorship election petition tribunal, held in Asaba, dismissed the petitions filed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, and Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), deeming them lacking in merit.

In his statement, Arieja expressed, “On behalf of the people of Ward 7, I extend my warm congratulations to the Governor of Delta State and our esteemed party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the resounding victory at the Tribunal.”

“The jubilant atmosphere resonating throughout the state serves as a testament to the immense popularity of the PDP and Governor Oborevwori among the people of Delta,” he added.

Arieja further urged the citizens to rally behind their Governor, acknowledging his exemplary leadership demonstrated through the allocation of significant projects to renowned construction firm, Julius Berger.

“As the celebrations continue, it is evident that the victory has bolstered the confidence and support for Governor Oborevwori and the PDP within Delta State. The people have spoken, and their voice resounds in the triumph of their chosen leader” he said.