Tribunal’s verdict, affirmation of Nigerian’s rejection of Atiku, Obi — Coalition

Omeiza Ajayi

Hundreds of Nigerians on Wednesday staged an advocacy walk around the immediate perimeters of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, declaring their acceptance of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court PEPC which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 Presidential Election.

The peaceful protesters, under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative CGGCI said the tribunal’s verdict also validates Nigerian’s rejection of the plaintiffs, especially the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar; and, Labour Party LP, Peter Obi.

National Coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Okpokwu Udenyi, who led the peaceful walk also urged Atiku and others to join hands with Tinubu to move Nigeria forward.

He said; “We want to thank the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal who have sat as the Justices of the tribunal for delivering a sound judgment today.

“It is not a mistake that we are Nigerians by providence and God Almighty has brought President Tinubu to liberate the sufferings of the Nigerian people. Asiwaju has come with so many promises and he is fulfilling them.

“Within 100 days in office, he was able to sign the students loans Act into law. Within 100 days in office, he has initiated measures to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal that was done by the previous administration. Within 100 days in office, he was able to diversify the Nigerian economy recreating ministries and assigning them appropriately. Within 100 days in office, Asiwaju has continued to take giant strides. The world has come to reckon with Nigeria. And the United States of America has invited him for a side talk at the on-going NUGA games in Portugal. And being the only African leader invited for the meeting, it is a great indication that the world has agreed with the mandate of the Nigerian people that Asiwaju still remains the choice of the people”.

On Atiku and others who took the matter to the tribunal, Ogenyi said; “They are Nigerians. We, Nigerians rejected them with the mandate to lead us through the ballot. They should accept the verdict of the Court and move on with the President.

“The President is a welcoming President as you can see from Chief Olabode George who was called out for criticizing the President. Chief George said before the general elections that if Bola Tinubu becomes the President he will relocate to Ghana. Today, he is still in Nigeria enjoying the dividends of democracy under the same President Bola Tinubu.

“We are saying that Atiku, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are all welcome to be part of the administration as all what we want is to ensure the success and progress of the Nigerian system which we believe is going to be obtainable under the President Tinubu administration”.