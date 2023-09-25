Tribunal’s judgment unfortunate; we’ll take decisions in best interest of Lagosians — Jandor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has expressed his displeasure over the ruling of the Justice Arum Ashom-led three-man Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered on Monday.

Adediran said: “It is quite unfortunate that the tribunal, in its wisdom, refused to accept the credible and convincing evidence presented by my legal team on the non-qualifications of the APC and the Labour Party, LP, candidates in the election.”

He maintained that the decision of the tribunal does not reflect the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral act 2022 on issues bothering on qualification of a candidate in an election.

Jandor, however, assured residents that Lagos PDP would study the judgment and decide on the next step to be taken.

According to him, “This is not the end of the electoral process. It is just another stage.

“We will study the judgment and take decisions in the best interest of Lagosians.”