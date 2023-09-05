Tribunal’s judgement not final, parties free to approach Supreme Court – Falana

Femi Falana

By Ayobami Okerinde

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has stated that the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, (tribunal), is not final ahead of the judgement slated for Wednesday.

Speaking on Channels TV’s programme, Politics Today, Falana explained that any party who is dissatisfied with the decision tribunal come Wednesday still have the option to approach the Supreme Court.

He said, “I am worried that people give the impression that everything ends with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Any party that loses on Wednesday still has the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“Once again, whoever is dissatisfied on Wednesday will have the opportunity to go to the court of appeal. it can be either way, election petition tribunals have delivered judgments in this country and sometimes those who you thought would win later lost, and for me, I want to appeal to Nigerians to allow the due process of law to take its course.”

Falana also advocated for a change to the electoral laws in the country.

“When the election tribunals are over, we have to go back to the drawing board, and perhaps turn our attention to other African countries.

“For instance, in the majority of African countries, election tribunals are concluded within 14 days, this is an area we have to review. Also, in order to fast track the decision of our Elections Petition Tribunal, we must embrace technology completely.”

Recall that Vanguard reported on Monday that the Department of State Services (DSS) raised an alarm over planned violent protests in the country.

“The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters,” the statement partly reads.