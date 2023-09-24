TRIBUNALS: APC, PDP, LP take huge blows in Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti

• Kano, Niger, Kebbi, Katsina, Plateau, Abia, Imo too

By Our Reporters

Following the verdicts of the legislative tribunals in states on the outcome of the 2023 polls, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well as Labour Party, LP, are getting acquainted with their fates.

While some political parties are reeling from the judgments, others have remained undaunted, vowing to challenge the rulings up to the nation’s apex court.

Among the flurry of verdicts that has dealt the parties, particularly the opposition parties a huge blow, was the sacking of three House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the LP by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia.

LP was not alone as the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals in Katsina also nullified the victories of two members of the House of Representatives – Aminu Chindo and Ismail Dalha – both of the PDP.

Niger

In Niger State, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals sitting in the Minna High court complex dismissed the petition filed by Mohammed Nazeer of the PDP against the election of Shehu Saleh of the APC.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Angela Otaluka, described it as lacking in substance and merit.

Also, a petition filed by Saidu Isah of the PDP challenging the election of Mahmud Abdullahi of the APC suffered setback as the petition was dismissed by Justice Angela Otaluka-led tribunal.

In addition, the elections of Senators Abubakar Sani Bello of the APC and Peter Jiya Ndalikali of the PDP were upheld.

Kebbi

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals in Kebbi State under the chairmanship of Justice Margaret Oparah and her panel members have made five rulings out of the sixteen petition before them.

The tribunal dismissed Senator Atiku Bagudu’s petition against Senator Muhammadu Aliero for lack of evidence.

It also dismissed Senator Bala Nbn Na Allah of the APC petition against the election of Garba Musa of PDP, affirming Musa’s victory as senator representing Kebbi South senatorial district.

In another development, the tribunal dismissed the petitions of Professor Umar Mukhtar of the APC challenging the election victory of Ibrahim Bello of the PDP and the petition of Kabiru Bello Suru of the PDP against the victory of Bello Kaoje of the APC.

Katsina

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals in Katsina led by Justice Ogunfowora invalidated the election victories of two House of Representatives members: Aminu Ahmadu Chindo of the PDP in Katsina Central Federal Constituency and Ismail Dalha representing Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa federal constituency.

The tribunal also declared the Kankara/Faskari/Sabuwa and Batsari/Safana/Danmusa federal constituencies election result inconclusive, ordering fresh elections in some polling units and supplementary elections in others.

Plateau

The National Assembly Tribunal in Plateau State affirmed the elections of two federal lawmakers and also sacked four federal lawmakers from the PDP.

The beneficiaries of the judgments are from the LP and APC.

The tribunal, which nullified the election of Napoleon Bali, senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, declared Simon Lalong as the duly elected senator.

It also sacked Peter Gyendeng of the PDP as a Member representing the Barkin-Ladi/Riyom federal constituency and declared Fom Chollom of the LP as the winner of the said election.

The tribunal further dismissed the petition of Gideon Dandareng of the APC for the Jos East/Jos South federal constituency against Alfred Ajang of the LP and declared that Ajang won the election.

Equally, it removed Beni Lar of the PDP as the Member representing Langtang North/Langtang South in the National Assembly. In her place, Bulus Venmark of the All Progressives Congress, APC has been declared the winner of the election.

Similarly, Musa Bagos of the PDP representing Jos East/Jos South federal constituency was removed to make way for Alfred Ajang of the LP, who has been declared winner.

Ondo, Ogun,

Oyo, Ekiti

In Ondo State, the Election Petition Tribunals dismissed the nine petitions filed before it.

Also, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the House of Representatives candidate of the PDP in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Tunji Balogun, who challenged the victory of the APC and its candidate, Donald Ojogo.

In another verdict, the tribunal struck out a petition filed by the LP and its House of Representatives candidate for Akoko North-East and North-West Federal Constituency election, Badmus Ademuyiwa against Olubumi Tunji-Ojo

In Oyo, the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal affirmed the victory of Senators Sharafadeen Alli of APC representing Oyo South, Fatai Buhari of APC representing Oyo North and Yunus Akintunde of APC representing Oyo Central was.

The tribunal also dismissed a petition filed by Ajibola Muraina of APC against Dr Anthony Adepoju of PDP representing Ibarapa Central/North Constituency for lacking in merit and affirmed the victory of Olamide Adedeji Stanley of PDP for the Ibadan South West/North West federal constituency.

ln Ogun, the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal ruled in favour of two APC senators and four APC reps.

In Ekiti, the petition filed by Senator Biodun Olujimi of the PDP against Senator Yemi Adaramodu of APC was dismissed by the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abia

In Abia, a panel of the tribunal led by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe sacked the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, Mr Ibe Okwara Osonwa, for non compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

In a petition filed by the candidate of the APC in the election, Chief Daniel Okeke, the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Osunwa and issue a new one to Okeke.

Another panel led by Justice Hajaratu Lawa, nullified the election of Munachim Alozie, representing Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives.

The tribunal, which ordered INEC to conduct a rerun in some wards of Osisioma Ngwa council within the next 90 days, ruled that the declaration of the LP candidate, Alozie, was in error and cannot stand.

Another panel of tribunal also nullified the election of the member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, Mr Emeka Nnamani, for certificate forgery.

The tribunal, which declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Alex Ikwecheghi, as winner of the election, ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Nnamani and issue a new one to Ikwecheghi.

Imo

In Imo, the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunals sacked two House of Representatives members of the PDP.

Members representing the Ideato North/South federal constituency and Okigwe South Federal constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Jonas Okeke, respectively were sacked.

Kano

In Kano, the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sacked the member representing Kumbotso Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Idris Dankawu, who contested under the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, over certificate forgery.

The Tribunal presided over by a three-man panel led by Justice Chima declared the APC candidate, Munnir Danagundi, as the winner.

The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano also sacked Yusuf Datti, the NNPP lawmaker representing Kura/ Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

The three-man panel in a judgment read by Justice Flora Azinge voided the election of Datti of NNPP for not resigning from Bayero University, Kano, BUK, 30 days before the election.

Consequently, Justice Azinge ordered the INEC to set aside the certificate of return earlier issued to Datti and declare the APC candidate, Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso, as winner of the election having scored the second highest votes.