Tribunal victory: SGF’s aide, Ibellogoto congratulates Tinubu

Dr. Fatima Ibellogotor, an aide of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume has congratulated His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

In a press statement released in Abuja on Wednesday and made available to newsmen, Dr. Ibellogotor commended the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for standing on the path of truth and justice despite the slandering, cyberbullying, blackmail, propaganda, and threats of harassment aimed at subverting justice and truncating the will of Nigerians who gave their electoral mandate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on February 25th 2023.

A 5-man panel of judges led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had ruled that various petitions from the former vice president and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and former governor of Anambra state who was also the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) at the 2023 general election as well as that of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) lacked merit and thereby affirmed the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, as validly elected and sworn-in as the President of Nigeria.

Ibellegotor who worked tirelessly alongside Sen. Dr. Akume during the Presidential campaign stated that the victory of President Tinubu is a victory for good governance, the deepening of democracy, economic growth, and Harnessing and maximising the vast human and material resources and potential of Nigerians in his renewed efforts to place Nigeria among the fastest developing nation.

“This victory at the presidential tribunal is a reflection of the ordinary citizens and vast majority of masses who defied naira scarcity and petroleum scarcity to ensure that their votes counted for the election of Asiwaju as President of Nigeria. Furthermore, President Tinubu will now focus on the onerous task of rebuilding our moribund economy without distraction or gaslighting by the opposition political parties who believes that it is their right to rule Nigeria”.

She called on the Presidential Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, His Excellency Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by congratulating President Tinubu and accepting his hands of Fellowship in his renewed commitment to building a better Nigeria.

Dr. Fatima appealed to all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation to support the Renewed Hope Mandate as it encompasses the plan to return Nigeria to economic greatness and advancement of the Citizenry.