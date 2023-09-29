Tribunal victory: It’s God that gives power – Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Friday, pledged his commitment to remain a servant-leader, saying that it is God that gives power.

Oborwvwori, at a thanksgiving held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba in appreciation to God for his multiple victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, said God had shown mercy to him and the people of the state.

Thanking God for his triple victory at the tribunal, he said the victory was a confirmation of the people’s will and resolve to vote the PDP in Delta.

He said: “Today’s judgement at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal marks a turning point to our quest to enthrone an enduring democracy in our state. I am very happy and I know that Deltans are happy because scriptures have been confirmed again that it is God that appoints leaders.

“We are here to thank God for givng us this victory despite all opposition. We have come here to return all the glory to God because God is not a man that He should lie”.

He urged the opposition to support the ruling party for the overall benefit of the state.

While frowning at the incessant court cases, he said “we have come here to return all the glory to God.

Delta is still united and God has made our victory as Deltans permanent and fully consolidated to his glory and honour.

“I am willing to serve all of you so take me as your own because it is God that gives power. That God that made it possible for Joseph in a foreign land that same God will make us lead this state for eight years.

“The victory is for all Deltans and we dedicate it to the Almighty God. This victory didn’t come as a surprise because we won in 21 out of 25 local government areas.

“More development will come to the state and we must give Deltans what they deserve for supporting us to victory.

“For us to win in 21 out of 25 shows that God is with us and when you have God, nothing can be impossible. My advice to my other brothers is that they should join us to advance Delta so that our state can develop further”.

The Governor was joined at the thanksgiving by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, former Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso and top government functionaries.