Tribunal Victories: Obiodeh rejoices with Oborevwori

Delta State Commissioner for Lands. Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday.

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, had, on Friday dismissed the petitions of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party and Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for lacking in merit.

The tribunal held that Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast on the March 18 Governorship Election in the state.



Obiodeh in a statement he personally signed, congratulated Governor Oborevwori and the PDP on the well deserved victories adding that the outcome of the tribunal was a true reflection of the wishes of majority of Deltans who voted in the election.



While commending the panel of judges for their genuine and unbiased assessment of the cases brought before them, the Commissioner urged members of the opposition to sheathe their swords and join hands with Governor Oborevwori to move the state forward.



According to the Lands Commissioner, the celebration all over the state was a true reflection of the acceptance of Oborevwori and the PDP by majority of Deltans.



He called on the opposition candidates to give peace a chance by joining forces with the governor and the PDP led administration to move the state forward.



“On behalf of the management and staff of the Delta State Ministry of Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, I congratulate our dear Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , on today’s victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

“Today’s decision of the tribunal is a true reflection of the wishes of Deltans who truly voted in the March 18 Governorship election in the state.



“While we acknowledge the immense contribution of the judiciary, I want to appeal to the opposition candidates to accept the judgement as a true reflection of the wishes of Deltans.



“I appeal to the opposition to show concern and support Governor Oborevwori to deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda for all Deltans,” Obiodeh stated.