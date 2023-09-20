Tribunal verdict: Kano declares 24-hour curfew amid tension

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State government has on Wednesday declared a 24-hour curfew in the state to avoid a breakdown of law and order following the ruling of the three-man election tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel who confirmed the curfew order in a statement issued to newsmen in the state, said the curfew takes effect from 6 pm on Wednesday, 20th September to 6 pm on Thursday, 21st September 2023.

CP Gumel who vowed to ensure strict compliance with the order, however, warned residents that defaulters will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

According to him, “A Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew order has been communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September 2023 taking effect from 6pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

“In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the State, the Kano State Police Command have mapped out strategies on that direction and call on the good people of the State to give the necessary confidence and supports.

“Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the State to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the curfew.

“Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving People of the State and urge them to remain law abiding as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the State,” CP Gumel however stated.