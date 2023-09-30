Tribunal verdict: It’s victory for democracy, rule of law – Gov. Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described his victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as a victory for democracy, the rule of law and judiciary.

Governor Abiodun, who said this while reacting to his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal that upheld his victory at the March 18 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision by the three-man panel, headed by Hamidu Kunaza dismissed Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu’s petition for “lack of merit”

The governor said, “this is the day the Lord has made. We thank and give all the glory to the Almighty God for this judgement and for not allowing us to be put to shame”.

“I congratulate all of us again on our second gubernatorial electoral victory as painstakingly and meticulously affirmed by the Ogun Governorship Election Tribunal today”.

“We were never in doubt that our hard-earned victory would be affirmed as we placed our trust in God, having worked the hardest, campaigning in every nook and cranny of Ogun State . We won fair and square. We earned it and deserve it .You are all witnesses of the triumph of tenacity and of our resolve and determination”.

“I want to appreciate the judiciary, particularly the three tribunal judges led by Justice Kunaza, for not just dispensing justice but doing so transparently, diligently and thoroughly . I thank our team of very experienced, learned and respected lawyers led by Chief Olanipekun SAN and Prof Osipitan, Kalejaiye , Muiz Banire , Akinlawon, Fasanu, Ogunwunmiju and Ikpeazu, all SANs, and the juniors and all others here today for their professionalism”.

“I would like to thank the entire APC led by Baba Olusegun Osoba and the Chairman of the party, Chief Yemi Sanusi, for providing me with a strong platform to stand on, and for their support”.

“I particularly thank those that were in court faithfully throughout all the proceedings. I want to thank members of my cabinet: my SSG, DCOS, CEA, Attorney-General designate , Commissioner-designates, Advisers and other appointees for standing by me with unwavering faith”.

“And definitely not the least, I want to appreciate all the members of my family: my Mum, my wife, my children, my siblings and of course all my friends, the good people of Ogun State that voted me in, and all other well wishers for all your prayers, good wishes and support throughout this period” .

“This is a victory for democracy, victory for rule of law and judiciary; a victory for our great party, APC and victory for Ogun State”.

“We hope that the petitioners having failed to buy the election and the judgement will now, in the spirit of patriotism, congratulate and join hands with us in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

We are committed to the irrevocable implementation of our vision through our ISEYA mantra for wholesome development of our state. I will remain fair, just, equitable and inclusive. I again reiterate that no part of this state will be developed at the expense of another. I will be Governor of all. We have three years and eight months left to fulfill all our electoral promises made in the course of campaign”.