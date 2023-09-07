Tribunal Verdict: Akeredolu congratulates Tinubu, APC

… Says renewed hope is revalidated

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the verdict of Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld his victory in the February 25 Presidential Election.

Akeredolu also congratulated his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the victory.

He described the PEPT judgement as a revalidation of the people’s mandate and the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure, said that “This judgement has again deepened our nation’s jurisprudence and solidified our commitment to democratic values.

“As true democrats, we must embrace the tents of democracy which also encompass post election litigations.

“Our struggle for service must also fuel our reverence for democratic values.

“The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dispensed Justice. Now is the time to come together and build our nation.

Akeredolu said that “The renewed hope drive of President Tinubu is anchored on assurance of a paradigm shift.

“The result of the February 25 Presidential poll, upheld by the Tribunal, represents the will of majority of Nigerians who voted massively for the APC.

“Our Judiciary has again lived up to expectations. It has reaffirmed our belief that it remains the last hope of the masses.

“We must collectively commend the pivotal role our Judiciary has played in enriching our democracy and upholding justice.

“Notwithstanding our days in court, we urge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi to sheath their swords and join hands with the President to develop the country.

“The Tribunal verdict should be accepted in good faith by all lovers of democracy. Our commitment to advancing the national project must be built on national interest which prioritises the good of the people above personal victory.

“Since our collective vision is shaped by our passion for a prosperous nation, let us, therefore, embrace the will of the people and support the President in delivering on his Renewed Hope agenda.”

Akeredolu called on Nigerians to also desist from divisive politics and comments, adding that election matters should not hurt the nation’s unity.