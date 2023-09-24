Tribunal to deliver judgment on Lagos governorship election on Monday

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos will on Monday deliver judgment in the suits challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, are challenging the victory of Sanwo-Olu at the March 18 governorship election.

The Justice Arum Ashom-led panel communicated this message to parties on Saturday.

On August 12, lawyers in the petitions adopted their final written addresses before the tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu had won the election by a landslide, defeating Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who came second.

The Lagos State Governor polled 762,134 votes to beat Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329 votes. Jide Adediran (Jandor) of the PDP came a distant third, polling 62,449 votes.