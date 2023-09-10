Tribunal: Tinubu on right track to save Nigeria -APC Chieftain

…says nation ‘ll emerge from woods soon

By Adeola Badru

A businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State state, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has called on the citizenry to join hands with the new government in the country in its efforts to find lasting solutions to the nation’s myriad of challenges.

The admonition came on Sunday, just as Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, which gave its verdict last Wednesday.

According to Fagade,the epic judgement of the PEPT had put paid to the agitations from the camps of three political parties, namely, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Allied People’s Movement (APM), which sought to upturn the electoral victory of President Tinubu as recorded on February 25, 2023, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) successfully conducted Nigeria’s presidential and national assembly elections.

In a statement he personally issued and made available to Vanguard in Ibadan on Sunday, Fagade assured that the current economic challenges being experienced in the country would soon pave the way for prosperity, peace and bliss because the Tinubu administration was on the right track in its bid to turn things around and deliver the good in no time.

He said: “Despite the fact that the litigations arising from the February 25 presidential election were unnecessary, we should show understanding and give kudos to the petitioners whose actions have further assisted the cause of constitutional democracy in the country.”

“The Appeal Court judges who ruled over the matter left no one in doubt about the genuineness of the mandate given our dear president as they delivered their unanimous verdict on every aspect of the petitions with clarity, impartiality and recourse to the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian Constitution as well as legal precedents.”

“At this juncture, it is essential for all gladiators to sheathe their swords as it affects politics and politicking because we all have roles to play in moving the country forward.”

“The 2023 general elections have come and gone, but the Project called Nigeria remains our priority as a people. In view of this, we must rally around Mr. President and key into his developmental plans aimed at fixing the country and make it rank among the best in the global community.”

“Going by the way some of the gladiators went about the electioneering, it is correct to say that Nigeria just survived another mindless attempt to divide it along an ethno-religious line, and the way it emerged unscathed again validates the popular belief that our dear nation is a divine project.”

“Moving forward, we have a capable hand in President Bola Tinubu, and we use this opportunity to make a passionate appeal for Nigerians home and abroad to support the new government in all ramifications,” Fagade stated.