Tribunal sacks Bali, declares Lalong winner of Plateau South

…Sacks PDP candidate declares LP candidate winner Barkin Ladi/Riyom constituency

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Governorship election tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State has dismissed the petition of Alfred Dabwan, of the NNPP against Caleb Mutfwang, of the PDP and awarded the cost of N1.5m against the petitioner.

Dabwan had sought the nullification of the March 18, 2023 election which Mutfwang emerged victorious over what he termed the unlawful exclusion of the NNPP log by INEC in the ballot.

In another development, the National Assembly election tribunal nullified the election of Napoleon Bali, Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and declared Simon Lalong as the duly elected Senator for the zone.

The tribunal held that the votes scored by Napoleon Bali in the February 25, 2023, general elections were wasted votes as he was invalidly nominated because, at the time of the nomination, the PDP had no valid structure in Plateau State.

Similarly, the National Assembly election tribunal on Monday sacked Peter Gyendeng of the PDP as a Member representing the Barkin-Ladi/Riyom federal constituency and declared Fom Chollom of the LP as the winner of the said election.

Fom had challenged the declaration of Gyendeng of the PDP as the winner of the said election by INEC on the ground that Gyendeng was not validly nominated as the PDP at the time of the nomination because the PDP had no valid structure.