Tribunal Ruling:  We didn’t ask Atiku, Obi’s lawyers to apologize – PANDEF

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has denied reports that the body has asked lawyers to the 2023 Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi respectively to apologize.



In a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Dr. Ken Robinson, he said that he had in an exclusive interview with Vanguard where he spoke, but according to him, “Unfortunately, a personal fringe observation was taken out of context and misquoted in the news article.”



The PANDEF National Publicity Secretary said that it is therefore imperative to state that the referenced news report, did not reflect the position of PANDEF on the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, and therefore, should be ignored.



The statement read, “The attention of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has been drawn to a news article in the Vanguard newspaper of 8th September 2023 as well as in other conventional and non-conventional news platforms, captioned “Tribunal Defeat: ‘You Didn’t Do A Good Job, which reported that PANDEF asked lawyers to apologize to their clients.



“For clarity and to correct the misrepresentation, I obliged a brief telephone interview with a Vanguard newspaper correspondent on Thursday, 7th September 2023 during which he asked about PANDEF’s reaction to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgment on the petitions by the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidates, Peter Obi and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. The correspondent was told that PANDEF’s interest is the unity, peace, and development of the country and the nation’s democracy, thus, urges those dissatisfied with the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to explore the avenue of appeal.



“Unfortunately, a personal fringe observation was taken out of context and misquoted in the news article.

“It is important to restate that the referenced news report, did not reflect the stance of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, on the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, and therefore, should be ignored.”