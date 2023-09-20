Tribunal: Remain peaceful, your businesses ‘ll flourish, Ganduje tells Kano people

Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has reacted to Wednesday’s judgment of the Kano state Governorship Elections Tribunal, which affirmed the APC candidate in the 2023 election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as validly elected.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay delivered the judgment via zoom.

Recall that the APC had challenged the declaration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP as the winner of the March 18th, 2023 governorship election.

Speaking at his residence in Abuja, Ganduje who was flanked by Gawuna and a former Governor of the state, Senator Kabir Gaya, urged the people of Kano to remain peaceful.