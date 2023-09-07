Tribunal: Put national interest above self-interest, Ben Bruce advises Obi, Atiku

By Ayobami Okerinde

A former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has advised petitioners to put the country’s interests above any self-interest or personal ambition.

Murray-Bruce, while reacting to the judgment by the tribunal, posted on his X page on Wednesday that petitioners should accept the ruling of the court as the ‘people’s verdict’ and that elections do not have to end in the courts.

He said, “Once elections have been held and a winner is announced, we must follow the Jonathan doctrine and accept the people’s verdict in the interest of democracy and the nation.

“Our elections don’t have to end in the courts. But now that we have found ourselves in this position, and the courts have spoken, let us put national interest above self-interest, accept the verdict, and move on so the nation can advance.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the duly elected and undisputed President of Nigeria, and this judgment should settle all questions and erase all doubts.

“I commend the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court for doing a challenging job exceptionally well. It was democracy that won. So, I commend both the President and his challengers.

“Coincidentally, this verdict is coming as the President marks a hundred days in office, days that have been eventful, effective and decisive. And now, without this unnecessary uncertainty hanging over his head, we can expect even better days.

“Finally, I call on supporters of all the parties to this now settled case to be mindful of recent events on our continent and thus tailor their words and actions to promote the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria as one democratic and united nation under God.”

Recall that, the five-man tribunal panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 poll.