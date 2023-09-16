Tribunal: Kano Gov sacks Commissioner, Special Adviser over unguarded statements

Kano State government has on Friday sacked the Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu over a comment threatening judges to deliver judgment of the Governorship election petition tribunal in the state.

This was also as the government also relieved the Special Adviser, Youth and Sport, Yusuf Imam for comments against the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The State’s Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye made the announcement relieving the duo of their appointments on Friday night.

Dantiye disassociated the state government from the unguarded comments.