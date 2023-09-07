Tribunal judgement: God ordained my victory — Onyejeocha

Onyejeocha

. Dedicates victory to constituents

By Steve Oko

Former Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives and the incumbent Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has described her victory at the tribunal as the will of God.

Recall that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Wednesday, sacked Hon. Amobi Ogah representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi federal constituency, and declared Onyejeocha winner of the February 25 national assembly poll in the constituency.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ogah and re-issue same to Onyejeocha who flew the All Progressives Congress, APC, flag at the election.

Onyejeocha who dedicated her triumph at the tribunal to her constituents, said their mandate had been restored.

“We are the true heroes of democracy even in the face of intimidation.”

According to her, the outcome of her petition at the tribunal was “a natural result of the selfless work snatched away from her people through the backdoor.”

Onyejeocha in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gabriel Emameh, said the outcome of her petition at the tribunal was natural.

The former Deputy Whip said that God determines destinies, and thanked God for using the judiciary to restore her mandate.

“God has proven to be the ruler of the universe and has shown love to whom He desired to bless even in the face of adversity and internal conspiracy. My victory came from God. My victory is a clear reminder of the confidence of the people in my capacity to continue to represent them in line with their hopes and aspirations.”

She also commended the judiciary for being upright in the judgment , “despite countless attempts to intimidate and blackmail the last hope of the common man.”

Onyejeocha further commended her supporters for standing with her all the while, and promised not to disappoint them

“Today is theirs to celebrate and I thank God Almighty for everything He has done, and for leading me through this path all these years”.

Hon. Onyejeocha also promised to attract more democracy dividends to the people as she returns to the Green chamber.