Tribunal: Imo voters kick against ruling sacking Ugochinyere

A socio-political group, Ideato Leadership Forum, ILF, has rejected the judgement of the Imo State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals, that sacked the member representing Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency, Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, for being an invalid candidate to contest the election.

Ugochinyere, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was announced as the winner with 13, 026 votes in the February 25 election, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The group, in a statement by its president, Uche Alisigwe, said it received the tribunal’s verdict with mixed feelings.

The statement read: “Ideato nation spoke confidently through the ballot and voted massively in favour of Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu. We cast our votes for competence, commitment, resilience and doggedness, having affirmed his positive externalities as a hallmark of effective representation that has hitherto eluded Ideato nation.

“It is against the backdrop of a parochial pattern of an aged system of choice and supports that we made history by voting massively for our choice, even when he was kept away from the arena by dark forces at the time of the election – this is indeed unprecedented in the annals of the political history of Ideato and indeed Imo State.”

ILF disclosed that it would not allow the destiny and fortunes of the constituency to be determined by the selfish desires of a few individuals who do not mean well for our people.

“The gods of our land will certainly disgrace such unconscionable agents of darkness and their cohorts as we set out to reclaim our mandate. ILF uses this opportunity to urge all our teeming members and well-meaning people of Ideato to remain calm and focused in the face of this provocative challenge.

“As we explore the available options within the ambit of the law, we pledge to give our utmost support to ensuring that our collective mandate is restored and safeguarded”, the statement added.