Tribunal: DSOPADEC Commissioner, Okpoye hails Oborevwori’s victory

Honorable Spencer O. Okpoye, who serves as the Commissioner representing the Ijaw ethnic group on the DESOPADEC board, has extended his congratulations and best wishes to Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, for his victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal.

In a congratulatory statement, Okpoye commended the Tribunal’s decision for its integrity, highlighting that the verdict truly reflects the will of the people.

He expressed his gratitude to the judges for delivering a fair and impartial verdict, free from any influence that could have altered the outcome by succumbing to pressure from outside parties.

Okpoye also praised Governor Sheriff for his impactful leadership, which has significantly improved the well-being of the people in Delta State, instilling a strong belief in his administration.

He encouraged the opposition to embrace the Tribunal’s decision and lend their support to Governor Sheriff’s administration.

The Delta State Governorship Election Tribunal, on friday dismissed the petitions lodged by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress and Olorogun Gbagi of the SDP, both of which contested Governor Sheriff Oborevwor’s election victory.