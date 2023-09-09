Tribunal: Don’t insult Atiku, Obi, others, APC chieftain, Mumuni warns members

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni, has enjoined members of the party not to insult the Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi over the presidential tribunal verdict, just as he said time has come to heal the country.

The APC chieftain gave the advice on Saturday, while reacting to the tribunal verdict which dismissed the petitions of the PDP, LP and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC at the February 25, 2023 poll.

Mumuni, in a press statement issued by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, to Vanguard in Ibadan, described the verdict as a well-deserved victory for Nigerians who gave President Tinubu and his Vice Kashim Shettima, their mandates.

The renowned security expert called on APC members to learn how to preach peace and not pieces, urging them to be mindful of their public utterances, especially against the opposition candidates after the tribunal verdict.

He said: “I wasn’t really surprised about the outcome of the judgement knowing full well how the election went. It was one of the most transparent elections in recent years. Nigerians voted for their candidates. They gave Asiwaju and his VP their mandate. It’s a well-deserved judgement.

“The court refused to buy sentiments and ruled strictly on facts. This is a victory for democracy and an advancement of jurisprudence in Nigeria.

“Of course, you don’t expect oppositions not to react. They will surely do. In fact, they are already doing that, saying unprintable words about our candidates and even the country’s judiciary.

“My appeal to our party loyalists and members is to be mindful of their utterances or statements after the tribunal judgement.

“The supporters of the opposition are already attacking our leadership. We should not do that. This doesn’t call for disrespect to other presidential candidates, especially Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku. We should all expect that the aggrieved ones will approach the Supreme Court.

“We should all learn how to preach peace not pieces. Having been privileged to hold political offices should not be a cause for disrespect towards elders or fellow Nigerians.

According to Mumuni, President Tinubu has extended the olive branch to everyone irrespective of party lines.

“He promised to run an inclusive government. This he made clear in his inaugural address and on other occasions. The Nigerian project is bigger than any other interest.”

“Considering Senator Bola Tinubu’s manner of communication and respect for others, it is time for the healing process. That will surely reflect the kind of upbringing each of us possess.”

“Our supporters should ignore those making noise. If they feel that they are not comfortable, they should go to the Supreme Court.”

“APC supporters should not join them in making noise. We should use our energy to do something productive and work to ensure that the renewed hope is actualised,” he added.