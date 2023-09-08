Tribunal dismisses LP candidate’s petition against Egbona, C’River Reps member

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has dismissed the petition filed by Mr Sunday Okar Ifere against the election of Dr Alex Egbona, the member representing the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State, in the House of Representatives.

The unanimous judgment was read by Mr Justice Phoebe Alvan Okoeonkwo.

The tribunal said Ifere could not prove any of the allegations leveled against Egbona. Ifere had alleged that the election was fraught with irregularities, and in another, he had urged the court to declare him winner.

He had also told the tribunal that the figures entered for Egbona in some of the wards were done in error and insisted that the votes were actually supposed to be his. But what he did merely amounted to dumping information on the tribunal, as he could not show any proof, neither did he show the tribunal what the correct figures ought to have been.

The tribunal compared what Ifere filed before the court with the correct and fully filled form EC9 which Egbona personally tendered before the court and concluded that what Ifere submitted was clearly doctored.

The tribunal dismissed all the grounds of Ifere’s petition and consequently threw the entire petition into the waste basket.

Victory belongs to God—Egbona

Reacting to the judgment, Egbona said he would not hold anything against Ifere for the distractions but invited him to join him in moving the constituency forward. He said the judgment was expected because the people truly gave him their mandate on February 25.

In a message to the people of his constituency, he said, “On February 25 this year, you filed out in all polling units of our federal constituency to cast your vote for me, to enable me return to the House of Representatives and continue to represent you. From Bahumono to Agbo, from Agbo to Imabana, and from Imabana to the entire Yakurr LGA, you cast your votes for continuity.

“The win was convincing. It was a bold statement by you, from all parts of Abi and Yakurr Local Governments, that you preferred me to the other contestants. INEC, the electoral umpire, confirmed and announced this position when I was declared winner of the election and was consequently inaugurated for a second term.

“My opponent in the PDP, Hon. Eko Atu, saw the will of the people at work and immediately congratulated me without thinking twice. But Mr John Ifere decided to challenge your will and decision. He dragged me before the election petition tribunal, claiming that you did not vote for me. He even claimed that I was not properly nominated by my party, the APC, for the election.

“I never contemplated that I was going to go through this phase again, considering the distraction and money involved in election cases. In 2019, I went through this route, and I know what our constituency suffered as a result. But I had no choice than to follow him to the tribunal.

“After about 90 days, the tribunal has given its verdict. And as was expected, your votes have been confirmed to be mine. I have been confirmed winner by the tribunal. But I consider the events of the last about 90 days a serious distraction. The time and resources spent at the tribunal would have been used to pursue the development of our federal constituency, with you as the greatest beneficiary, as I have always done. But I cannot cry over spilled milk.

“At this point, I can only congratulate and thank you, my dear people, for standing by me from the beginning till this time. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to God, you, and all lovers of this constituency who have prayed and showed solidarity throughout the period of this trial.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to Mr John Ifere to join me as I strive to build and attract development to this federal constituency. Whatever ideas he has that can move the constituency forward will be welcome. In fact, I do not hold anything against him for the distractions; after all, he was merely exercising his rights within the law. I therefore invite him and his people to come along so that together we can work towards the development of our constituency.

“Let me reiterate my commitment to selfless service for the remaining years and in the years to come, as long as I remain in public service. My records of past service speak louder than whatever I can say today. I can only tell you one thing: expect the very best in all areas. Because I cannot walk alone and because you are always there for me, you deserve and will get the best from me at all times.”