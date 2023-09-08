Tribunal dismisses Kumalia’s petition, affirms Lawan as Borno Central Senator

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

There was wild jubilation in Maiduguri metropolis and its environs following the outright dismissal of a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP senatorial candidate, Barrister Mohammed Kumalia, challenging the victory of Borno Central Senator, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Borno on Friday, not only dismissed the petition but also affirmed the election victory of Lawan who contested on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Lawan was declared the winner of the election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawan scored hundred and thirty-five thousand and forty-three 135,043, while Kumalia managed and scored sixty-three thousand, three hundred and thirty-eight 63,338 votes.

Recall that the opposition PDP and its candidate, Barrister Kumalia had earlier dragged the APC, its Borno Central Senator, Lawan and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as Respondents to the tribunal, seeking nullification of the election, alleging that the result declared by the INEC in favour of the Senator were marred with irregularities.

Delivering the judgement, the three-man panel, under the Chairmanship of Justice M.E Anenih, Justice A.I. Ityonyman and Justice A.O. Adeniji held that the petition brought before the tribunal lacked merit.

The tribunal dismissed the petition and said “The petitioner failed to present cogent, reliable and compelling evidence that could be sufficient to affect the poll’s result as declared by INEC”.

Shading more light on the judgement, one of the counsel to Senator Lawan, Barrister Abdulwasiu Alfa said, “The petitioner failed to substantiate his claims against our client, therefore, the Tribunal did not only dismissed the petition, but also affirmed Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan as the duly elected Senator representing Borno Central senatorial district”.

Our Correspondent observed that, immediately after the judgement, scores of residents in Maiduguri metropolis and other communities of Borno took to the streets jubilating over the victory of the Senator at the Tribunal.

Reacting to the judgement, Senator Lawan said, “I want to use this opportunity to commend the Justices of the Tribunal for a job well done.

“Their scholarly opinion has further reaffirmed the mandate of the people. While I appreciate them for a thorough job, the outcome further demonstrated the independence and impartiality of the judicial system.

“I want to also reassure the people of Borno Central senatorial district of my total commitment towards a quality representation with a view to bring dividends of democracy to the people irrespective of political consideration.