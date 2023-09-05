Tribunal affirms Rep Ali Isa’s victory 

By Gift Chapiodekina, Abuja

The Gombe state National Assembly election petition tribunal on Tuesday affirmed the victory of the Minority Whip, House of Representatives Hon Ali Isa.

According to the lawmaker in a statement, the victory will further strengthen his resolve towards serving his Constituency with renewed vigour.

He said “My dear people of Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency and all our well-wishers across the country, it is with great gratitude to the Almighty God that I address you on this auspicious day in which God has caused us to enjoy another victory, given that a short while ago, the Elections Tribunal affirmed my electoral victory over Hon. Victor Mela Danzaria by outrightly dismissing the petition he filed against my triumph.

“This noble ruling has further reaffirmed the mandate which you gave me with about 20,000 votes margin as the winner of the February 2023 Balanga/Billiri House of Representatives election.

“As you may have noted, this petition that has just been dismissed has never ever deterred me from performing my functions as your Member in the House of Representatives, and while it lasted, I have been able to provide some beneficial incentives to a considerable number of our people in the Constituency, which goes to say that the court case has never been a distraction to me and I couldn’t have used it as an excuse to deny our people the benefits of their trust in me.

“I consider the petition by my defeated opponent as an exercise of his democratic rights, which cannot be denied. And as we celebrate this ruling, I wish to call on all my supporters to celebrate this victory with modesty and with utmost respect for the losing camp without any form of ill will. Let us all be practitioners of the decency and decorum we are known for.

“Finally, let me reiterate my position that I will continue to serve the great people of Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency with all my heart. I will leave no stone unturned in bringing both human and material development to our people according to the best of my abilities. I will continue to solicit your support and prayers to enable us succeed collectively, ” he added.