Tribunal affirms election of Kano NNPP lawmaker

The National/State House of Assembly election tribunal, on Monday, affirmed the election of Mudassir Zawachiki of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as lawmaker representing Kumbotso Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

In their unanimous judgement, the three-man panel, led by Justice L. B. Owolabi, dismissed the petition of Sagir Abdulkadir-Panshekara of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the victory of Zawachiki in the March 18 election.

He said the petitioner’s case lacked merit and did not prove the case of over voting, violence and certificate forgery beyond reasonable doubt.

“The petitioner failed to prove non-compliance with the 2022 electoral act and other irregularities.

Reacting, Zawachiki told newsmen shortly after his victory, “I thank Almighty God, the truth have prevailed. I will continue to do my best to justify the confidence reposed in me.” (NAN)